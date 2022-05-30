Tom Brady roasts Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes for losing their top WRs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn’t just the GOAT when it comes to throwing passes on the gridiron.

He’s also one of the best trash-talkers in the game, and he’s showing off those skills in a different athletic venue.

In preparation for this year’s edition of “The Match,” a charity golf match featuring star athletes, Brady made sure to poke some fun at two of his other competitors.

Brady will be teaming up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this time around, but that didn’t stop him from getting in a dig at his fellow future Hall of Famer over the trade that sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Facing Brady and Rodgers will be the young superstar duo of Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs, and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The GOAT gave Mahomes the same treatment, thanks to the trade that sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and told Allen to watch out in case Stefon Diggs is next.

Watch Brady’s trash talk, and some chip-shot preparations on the links:

List