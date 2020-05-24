Tom Brady ripped a huge hole in the back of his pants on national television after hitting miraculous golf shot

After getting mocked mercilessly, Tom Brady hit one of the best golf shots you'll ever see, but the celebration wouldn't last long.

Tom Brady had a tough start to his round of golf on Sunday.

After taking grief from fans on Twitter, Tiger Woods, and Charles Barkley throughout the round, Brady finally responded by hitting the shot of his life, holing out from the fairway.

Brady's celebration wouldn't last long though. As he went to retrieve his ball from the hole, Brady split his pants right down the seam, leading to a brand new stream of jokes at his expense.

Tom Brady was having a tough round.

Paired with Phil Mickelson to take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity, Brady couldn't hit a shot to save his life through the first few holes, missing badly off the tee, and not really improving from there.

The start of Brady's round was so rough, Charles Barkley, who was commentating on the event, bet him $50,000 on one swing, which Brady would go on to shank terribly.

It's possible it was the worst performance sports fans had ever seen from Tom Brady on a Sunday.

Fans watching at home delighted in his struggles, making plenty of jokes at the expense of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

But just as the pile-on was reaching its heights, Brady hit the shot of the day, holing out from the fairway just after trading some more barbs with Barkley.

It was the highlight of the round, and should have left Brady with bragging rights for the rest of the day. But his celebration would be shortlived, because as he went to retrieve his ball from the hole, he ripped his pants right down the seam.

And with that, Brady was the butt (pun extremely intended) of many, many more jokes.

Once again, Brady has blessed sports fans with an absolutely unforgettable performance.

