Tom Brady rides off into the sunset after 22-year NFL career
The 44-year-old quarterback said he wanted to go out on top. Brady received an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans.
On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano on how culpable the Giants organization could be after Brian Flores' allegations and what could the Giants have done differently in their head coaching search.
NFL draft QB prospect Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals star, were roommates at the Manning Passing Academy last year.
In a proposed class-action lawsuit, ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores said NFL teams had engaged in racist hiring practices and sham interviews.
Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL after 22 years.
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't get the #49ers to the NFL's pinnacle, but he played a key role in pulling them from the dregs of the NFL's basement.
Coming off his best season at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh reportedly will be named the Vikings next head coach
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
This is too good. Nicely done, Jets.
It’s never over until it’s over. But it’s looking like it could be over. Via Chris Balas ot TheWolverine.com, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh heads to Minnesota for a Wednesday interview that will be a precursor to Harbaugh becoming the team’s next head coach. Per Balas, multiple sources claim the Wednesday interview is a formality. Which [more]
Peyton Manning reacted to Tom Brady's official retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt statement.
If Jim Harbaugh takes the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job, here are 5 candidates Michigan should consider if it really is a big deal
On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil their new name. On Monday, Washington great Joe Theismann may have temporarily removed the sheet. Appearing with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post), Theismann seemed to make it clear that the name will be Commanders. Watch the clip. [more]
New coach Josh McDaniels said he spoke with Derek Carr on Sunday.
As explained over the weekend, Tom Brady‘s retirement decision had nothing to do with the February 4 deadline for payment of $15 million in deferred signing bonus money. Now that he has retired, what happens? He’s still entitled to the $15 million. However, Brady’s contract from March 12, 2021 (a copy of which PFT has obtained) [more]
The 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is poised to be led by Tom Brady and a couple other great NFL players.
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
The Rams are known for making big-time acquisitions, but it was a series of less-newsworthy moves that helped them earn a spot in Super Bowl LVI.
Joe Burrow compares to a couple Hall of Fame quarterbacks in the eyes of Tom Brady
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
