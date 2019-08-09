Chase Winovich may have saved his long blonde locks with his standout performance in the Patriots' preseason opener.

The rookie defensive end tallied 1.5 sacks in Thursday night's 31-3 victory over the Lions. The strong debut got quarterback Tom Brady to consider sparing his fellow Michigan man from the team's tradition of giving rookies horrible haircuts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Maybe you can keep your hair," Brady commented on Winovich's Instagram post.

If potentially keeping his hair is an incentive to perform well through the preseason, we should except more Winovich highlights over the Patriots' next three games.

Although Winovich would prefer to keep his locks, the 24-year-old has proven to be a team player. Earlier in training camp, he said he would be OK if the team wanted to cut his hair. Rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry, however, wasn't as content with the idea.

Winovich will get another chance to impress on Aug. 17 when the Patriots take on the Titans in Nashville.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady has reward in mind for Chase Winovich after rookie's strong debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston