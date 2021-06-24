Tom Brady reveals what's motivating him before 2021 NFL season

Brady reveals what's motivating Bucs QB before 2021 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is always playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Whether it was having to fight for the starting job at the University of Michigan or being selected with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady hasn't had to look far for motivation in his career.

Even after winning six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and establishing himself as the greatest player in pro football history, Brady found new motivation in winning another championship with a different team. He accomplished that goal by leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV triumph over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

So, what could possibly be motivating Brady entering the 2021 season? How does someone with seven championship rings and numerous NFL records get motivated entering Year 22?

“It’s hard to walk away from something that you feel like you can do and you want to do,” Brady said Wednesday on CBS' “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“It’s not about proving it to others what you can do. It’s more about proving it to yourself, and I still feel like even though I’ll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44. Because I've really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”

Winning back-to-back titles could be another source of motivation for Brady.

The last team to win consecutive Super Bowls was Brady's Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The last NFC franchise to win back-to-back titles was the San Francisco 49ers in 1988 and 1989. If the Bucs win Super Bowl LVI, Brady would join Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks to ever win back-to-back championships twice.

So, even though Brady's career resume is historically excellent, there are still more feats for him to accomplish at age 44.