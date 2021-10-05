Tom Brady reveals which NFL team he enjoys beating the most originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady accomplished a rare feat over the weekend.

He became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 franchises when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated his former team, the New England Patriots, in Sunday night's Week 4 game at Gillette Stadium.

During a new episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”, the 44-year-old quarterback was asked which team he enjoys beating the most and which team he least enjoys defeating.

“Holy cow, that’s a good question," Brady said. "The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that, because they’ve taken away some really, you know -- I’ve always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that.

"And the team I like to beat the least is obviously the Patriots. Again, those are my guys, man. Those are the other warriors that I went to battle with for so long. I’ve had a lot of battles over the years with different teams, there’s a lot of mutual respect in pro sports, but glad I’m through with the one last night.”

Brady, of course, lost two Super Bowls to Manning's New York Giants, including Super Bowl XLII where the Patriots' came up a win short of an undefeated campaign. Regular season success versus the Giants has not alluded Brady, though. He's 5-1 against the Giants with eight touchdown passes and four interceptions in those games.

His most recent matchup with New York was a 25-23 victory in Week 8 last season. The Bucs and Giants are scheduled to play again in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium on "Monday Night Football". It might end up being Brady's final matchup with the Giants.