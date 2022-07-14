Tom Brady reveals how many more years he plans to play in the NFL

Tom Brady’s “retirement” lasted all of 41 days this offseason, as the GOAT is back for his 23rd NFL season, and his third as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team back in 2020, Brady is now hoping to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Will this be Brady’s last ride, though, regardless of how the season ends?

He was recently asked by Variety how many more years he plans to play in the NFL, and his answer was vintage Brady:

“I’m saying one, but I reserve the right to change my mind,” Brady said with a smile.

He’s clearly willing to change his mind, as Brady proved by announcing his retirement back in February, then announcing his return for another season just before free agency kicked off in March.

While he won’t have Rob Gronkowski back for his potential last run, Brady still has a loaded roster in Tampa Bay, and they’re once again among the favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

