Tom Brady reveals what Bill Belichick told Patriots before Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick more experience than anyone, literally, when it comes to preparing a team to play in a Super Bowl.

The legendary coach, who's now won eight Super Bowls -- two as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants and six as head coach of the New England Patriots -- had a simple message for his Patriots team before Sunday's Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared some of it with NBC Sports Boston's Troy Brown after New England's 13-3 victory over the Rams to secure the franchise's sixth championship.

"Coach said the best thing to us last night," Brady said. "He said, ‘You know what we need tomorrow night? Everything that you've given me all year.' And he said, ‘You don't have to do anything different than what you've already done.' And he gave everyone a great sense of relief, you know? Just show up. Do your job. Play hard and play until the end. Fight for 60 minutes, and that's what we did."

Belichick, to the surprise of no one, was already thinking about next season just minutes after the confetti started to fall at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He told Brady and Julian Edelman "we'll be back, too." It's hard not to believe him, especially when you factor in Brady's commitment to playing next season.

