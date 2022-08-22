Tom Brady returns from personal absence, back with Bucs

And yes, Tom Brady is back in the building with the Bucs today, as expected. His excused absence to deal with personal matters works out to 11 days away from the team. Bucs will practice at 12:45 today. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 22, 2022

The GOAT is back in the building.

After an extended absence for personal reasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to the team Monday, as they prepare for their preseason finale Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media Brady’s absence was planned long before training camp, but that didn’t stop the rumor mill from churning out all kinds of theories about why the legendary quarterback was stepping away from the team.

Now, Brady returns to a Tampa Bay team that’s hoping to make another Super Bowl run after last year’s disappointing exit from the playoffs.

