Tom Brady returns from personal absence, back with Bucs

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The GOAT is back in the building.

After an extended absence for personal reasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to the team Monday, as they prepare for their preseason finale Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media Brady’s absence was planned long before training camp, but that didn’t stop the rumor mill from churning out all kinds of theories about why the legendary quarterback was stepping away from the team.

Now, Brady returns to a Tampa Bay team that’s hoping to make another Super Bowl run after last year’s disappointing exit from the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

