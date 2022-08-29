Tom Brady returns, preseason takeaways & Cowboys preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski after the final games of the NFL preseason to go through some fantasy-relevant news, discuss some of the players that had their fantasy sock go up or down as a result of their preseason performance, and preview the 2022 Dallas Cowboys.
03:30 NEWS / Saints O-line & Chris Olave
06:20 NEWS / Geno Smith named SEA QB1
10:15 Trey Lance is a hipster pick
12:40 Darren Waller new agent rumors
16:50 NEWS / Ty Montgomery & Tyrod Taylor injuries
19:25 Dameon Pierce
21:50 Tom Brady
23:30 Chris Godwin
25:30 September is important
28:30 Draft Vikings!
31:15 Justin Fields
35:25 Tua Tagovailoa
38:40 Draft strategy - heavy on WRs?
41:10 Mo Alie-Cox / K.J. Hamler / Albert O
44:50 Courtland Sutton & Jerry Jeudy
46:35 COWBOYS PREVIEW
47:15 Tyron Smith injury
49:00 Ezekiel Elliott & Tony Pollard
50:25 Dalton Schultz
53:00 CeeDee Lamb
53:30 Ezekiel Elliott & Tony Pollard
56:30 Javonte Williams
57:50 DAL sleepers?
