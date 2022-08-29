  • Oops!
Tom Brady returns, preseason takeaways & Cowboys preview

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski
·1 min read
In this article:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski after the final games of the NFL preseason to go through some fantasy-relevant news, discuss some of the players that had their fantasy sock go up or down as a result of their preseason performance, and preview the 2022 Dallas Cowboys.

03:30 NEWS / Saints O-line & Chris Olave

06:20 NEWS / Geno Smith named SEA QB1

10:15 Trey Lance is a hipster pick

12:40 Darren Waller new agent rumors

16:50 NEWS / Ty Montgomery & Tyrod Taylor injuries

19:25 Dameon Pierce

21:50 Tom Brady

23:30 Chris Godwin

25:30 September is important

28:30 Draft Vikings!

31:15 Justin Fields

35:25 Tua Tagovailoa

38:40 Draft strategy - heavy on WRs?

41:10 Mo Alie-Cox / K.J. Hamler / Albert O

44:50 Courtland Sutton & Jerry Jeudy

46:35 COWBOYS PREVIEW

47:15 Tyron Smith injury

49:00 Ezekiel Elliott & Tony Pollard

50:25 Dalton Schultz

53:00 CeeDee Lamb

53:30 Ezekiel Elliott & Tony Pollard

56:30 Javonte Williams

57:50 DAL sleepers?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

