Tom Brady returns, preseason takeaways & Cowboys preview

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday. Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits — a single for George Springer in the first, and a two-out double for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third — in his career-best 11th win. “I thought he put the foot down about the second or third inning, and you could just kind of see it change in how he was going about it,” interim Angels manager Phil Nevin said.