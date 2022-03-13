Tom Brady returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 23rd NFL season

Tom Brady isn't done after all.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

The seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted on Sunday that he's returning for a 23rd season overall and third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

The announcement comes nearly six weeks after Brady said he was retiring after one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

This story will be updated.