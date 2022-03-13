  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 23rd NFL season

Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tom Brady isn't done after all.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

The seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted on Sunday that he's returning for a 23rd season overall and third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The announcement comes nearly six weeks after Brady said he was retiring after one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

This story will be updated.

Tom Brady announced via social media on Sunday that he&#39;s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Tom Brady announced via social media on Sunday that he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories