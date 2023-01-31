Will Tom Brady return, retire, or play elsewhere in 2023?

For the second offseason in a row, it’s the biggest question facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What will Tom Brady do?

Brady’s contract is up in Tampa Bay, which means he’ll be a free agent when the new NFL league year begins in March. The GOAT will be able to sign with any team, which could include a return to the Bucs, or he could finally decide to retire for good.

He’s made it clear that there’s no timetable for his decision at this point, and that he’ll continue to weigh all of his options, but which path will he choose?

We asked the fans, and here’s what they think will happen:

It will be Miami where he lives now or retirement — Chris Ellington (@Chrispy0515) January 30, 2023

I really don't think Brady CAN retire. I don't think he is capable of it. I think he is going to have to be cut and not picked up, and what team wants to be the one remembered for that? He can still be productive, but teams should no longer let him IMO. League needs to move on. — Joseph M Felicelli (@FelicelliJoe) January 30, 2023

I think he goes to Vegas reunites with McDaniels. — Dan Talks Football (@DanTalksFootbal) January 30, 2023

I believe that he’s either coming back to us or retiring. Go Bucs. — 🇱🇷AFRIKA🇱🇷 (@Afrikatherebel) January 30, 2023

Hopefully, he's no longer on the Bucs. I say either the 49ers or the Raiders. The Bucs aren't going to be contenders with Brady. Start the rebuild now. — Bill Bixby #RollTide (@TSmitty3000) January 30, 2023

He will return to the Bucs for the 2023 season. — Tony M (@Nemesis021) January 30, 2023

He will play one more year and it’ll be Tampa or SF. I do think he will force Tampa to make some core changes if he is going to come back. — Freddie (@FreddieGPT) January 30, 2023

I truly believe deep down in his heart nothing would mean more than for tb to finish his career where it started in the Bay Area . — VZISGOD (@vzisgod) January 30, 2023

I think it’s Tampa or retire at this point unless the 49ers come calling. Just don’t think any of the potential landing spots are an improvement over what he would have coming back. — nick (@burziyech) January 30, 2023

He’ll be a 49er — International Jets ✈️ (@dontcoolthejets) January 30, 2023

Dolphins, 49ers, or retired — alex B (@ufguy73) January 30, 2023

I think he’s done. Can’t see him really considering Vegas or SF and Miami just pulled out so it’s Tampa or nothing and I think he decides to move on — Nick (@BoltsW042021) January 30, 2023

49ers — Herr Bert (@Morreds) January 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire