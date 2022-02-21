Will Tom Brady return to NFL? Here's why Rodney Harrison doesn't think so originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, but there are still some people who believe the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will come back and play another season.

Rodney Harrison is not in that camp.

In an interview with WEEI's "Merloni and Fauria" on Friday, the former Patriots safety explained why he doesn't predict Brady will come out of retirement.

“I would say no, I don’t think he comes back,” Harrison said. “I think the time at home with his family, I think he is going to really enjoy that time and that moment. Like I said before, these are moments you can’t get back.

"Those things that you miss for your kids, those recitals and those things you go to the school and go check out at 11 o’clock in the afternoon. Those you can’t get back. So if Tom is willing to go back, then he's willing to give up certain things in his personal family life. And to me, just playing 15 years, it’s not me who sacrificed the most, it’s my family that sacrificed the most. So you have to take that into consideration, as well.”

Harrison makes a couple good points. Brady has three kids, and they're all old enough to play sports and do activities that he would probably miss if he played another season, which would include all the offseason work, training camp, the regular season and the playoffs. It's a long, tiring process.

Brady also played 22 seasons in the NFL and accomplished pretty much everything possible. The man has won a record seven Super Bowl titles and established himself as the undisputed greatest quarterback in pro football history.

Sure, he could come back in 2022 and likely play at an elite level again. Heck, he just threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns at age 44. But family is important, and if Brady wants to devote much more of his life to that, you can't blame him one bit.