Tom Brady’s return to New England is most expensive regular-season ticket ever

When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns to New England to play the Patriots in Week Four, it’s going to cost a small fortune to get in.

Prices for the October 3 Sunday night game are unprecedented for a regular-season game on the secondary ticket market, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Ticketmaster, the NFL’s official ticket exchange, lists ticket prices ranging from $1,200 to $5,100 to get in. Prices can fluctuate between now and the game, but the demand appears to be unprecedented for regular-season games.

The Raiders have the second-highest ticket prices for their first game with fans in Las Vegas, but you can still get Raiders Week One tickets for less than $800. Compared to what people will pay to see Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium, that’s cheap.

