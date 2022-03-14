Tom Brady’s return dramatically shifts Tampa Bay 2022 odds

Mike Florio
·1 min read
In this article:
The Buccaneers would have been pretty good without Tom Brady. With Brady, they’re expected to be a lot better.

Via PointsBet, Brady’s surprise unretirement has dramatically changed the odds for the NFC South title, the NFC championship, and the Super Bowl winner.

The Bucs have gone from +125 to win the division to -250. They’ve moved from +1000 to win the conference title to +350, tied with the Packers.

To win the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay’s odds have improved from +1900 to +700.

Kudos to anyone who got their bets on the Bucs locked in before everything changed.

