When will Tom Brady return to the Bucs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the past two days in Nashville, taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in advance of Saturday’s preseason matchup.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was not in attendance, as he continues an extended absence from the team for personal reasons.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles previously said that Brady would return to the team sometime after Saturday’s game against the Titans, but didn’t give a firm date for the GOAT’s comeback.

When asked after Thursday’s practice, Bowles was again non-committal on the of when Brady might be back with the team.

“We’ll see,” Bowles said. “We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee – there is no definitive date for me but we’ll check on it, we’ll keep in touch and we’ll find out.”

Bowles also noted that Brady hasn’t been “involved with the coaches” while he’s been away.

There’s still no reason to believe Brady won’t be back with the team before the games actually start to matter, but it’s also still unclear when exactly he’ll be rejoining the team.

