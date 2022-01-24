Is Tom Brady retiring? This TB12Sports tweet might answer that question

Is Tom Brady retiring? This TB12Sports tweet might offer a hint originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As soon as the Los Angeles Rams drilled a game-winning field goal to end the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season, the focus shifted to the uncertain future of Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers quarterback recently has been the subject of retirement rumors. Multiple reports have stated he'll take time this offseason before making a decision.

Brady declined to discuss his plans in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss, but a tweet from his TB12Sports brand may have given us a hint. Read it below:

There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up... because even greater things are coming.#KeepGoing pic.twitter.com/tCXI3q1J5p — TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 23, 2022

Greater things are coming? Keep going? That sure sounds like Brady will be returning in 2022. Either that, or "greater things" is referring to the Brady Brand. We really wouldn't rule out the latter.

Brady, 44, is under contract with the Bucs through the 2022 season for $25 million. Tampa Bay would get back $16 million of Brady's signing bonus if the seven-time Super Bowl champion does decide to call it a career.