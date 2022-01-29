Tom Brady retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The GOAT is stepping away under his terms.

Tom Brady announced Saturday he is retiring from the NFL after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quite the resume:

7X Super Bowl champion

5X Super Bowl MVP

3X NFL MVP

15X Pro Bowl

6X All Pro

NFL’s all-time passing TD leader (624)

NFL’s all passing yard leader (85,520)

Most career wins: 243

Brady was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots out of Michigan. He was 210-64 as a starter with the Patriots after taking over for Drew Bledsoe.

He moved to Tampa Bay in 2020 and played two seasons with the Buccaneers, winning one Super Bowl. Brady’s record in Tampa was 24-9 and he threw 83 TD passes for Bruce Arians with the NFC South team.

Recommended Stories