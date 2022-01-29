Tom Brady retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

The GOAT is stepping away under his terms.

Tom Brady announced Saturday he is retiring from the NFL after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quite the resume:

7X Super Bowl champion

5X Super Bowl MVP

3X NFL MVP

15X Pro Bowl

6X All Pro

NFL’s all-time passing TD leader (624)

NFL’s all passing yard leader (85,520)

Most career wins: 243

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Brady was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots out of Michigan. He was 210-64 as a starter with the Patriots after taking over for Drew Bledsoe.

He moved to Tampa Bay in 2020 and played two seasons with the Buccaneers, winning one Super Bowl. Brady’s record in Tampa was 24-9 and he threw 83 TD passes for Bruce Arians with the NFC South team.