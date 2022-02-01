Tom Brady Retiring From NFL After 22 Years

Reuters

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges related to sexual harassment claims that led to his resignation last year after the last county prosecutor investigating allegations from one of several women said he had no legal basis to pursue a case. Cuomo resigned in August after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that he sexually harassed 11 women. Limmiatis, who works for an energy company, last March accused Cuomo of touching her chest inappropriately at an event in 2017.