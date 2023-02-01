Tom Brady retiring from football ‘for good’ this time

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football, and this time, the seven-time Super Bowl winner says it’s “for good.”

Brady announced his retirement on the same day a year ago, but he ultimately decided against it and returned to play for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite the team being plagued with injuries, particularly along the offensive line, and the offensive coaching struggles, Brady still managed to put up 4.694 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The team collapsed in the wild card round of the playoffs in a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady made his announcement via social media early Wednesday morning.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

There is no question Brady has left behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come as the greatest quarterback that ever played the game.

