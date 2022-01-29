Tom Brady Mulls Retirement, Preps for Business Beyond the NFL

Tom Brady has reportedly decided to call it quits.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, according to ESPN, although sources close to Brady have denied the claim.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently said he was weighing whether or not to return for another season after the Bucs lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round.

Brady, 44, seemed open to the idea of retirement when he spoke this week about family sacrifices during his weekly SiriusXM ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast with co-host Jim Gray. Brady, widely considered G.O.A.T., mentioned how the sight of him getting hit “pains” his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“As I’ve gotten older, I think the best part is, football is extremely important in my life and it means a lot to me and I care about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team and my teammates,” the future Hall of Famer said. “The biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids now, and I care about them a lot as well.”

Brady’s longtime agent, Don Yee, refuted reports on Saturday that the star quarterback was done.

“Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy,” Yee said in a statement.

If Brady is retiring, he’s going out after earning more than $292 million over his career, according to Spotrac which tracks player and team salaries, and he’s primed to spend more time focusing on his investment portfolio, which has steadily expanded over the last few years. In 2020, Brady, the 199th pick in the 2000 draft, launched a content company, 199 Productions, following other former and current athletes who’ve created video-production outfits. Earlier this month, Brady launched a next-generation apparel brand (Brady Brand).

He also bought a stake in crypto firm FTX last year, and he’s geared several of his investments toward capturing the next generation of consumer. Autograph, the NFT startup co-founded by Brady, recently closed on a $170 million Series B funding round led by VC firms Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins. Brady is among other athletes that have also invested in the next-gen creator platform, Sagespot.

It’s unclear yet how Brady will spend the extra time, but he’ll have seemingly endless opportunities, whether that’s in crypto, fashion or production.

(The headline and second paragraph of this story have been altered to reflect emerging developments.)