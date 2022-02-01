Tom Brady retires, omits Patriots from statement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired from the NFL on Tuesday.

Seriously this time.

After a weekend where reports indicated Brady planned to do so, which then saw a bit of a backpedal… here we are.

What made Brady’s retirement more official this time around was a personal post to his social media account on Instagram. In it, he says a lot– including he’s done playing.

In addition, it thanks many different people for helping him in his 22-year career.

Of those thanked, those Brady did not feel like mentioning the New England Patriots in any compacity at all.

In his career, Brady was 33-3 against the Buffalo Bills. Almost all of that relates to his AFC East days with the Pats, 20 years in total.

But in his written statement, Brady mentions the Bucs, their fans, ownership and coaches, including Bruce Arians.

Not to be found was any mention of New England coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft… nobody.

Of course that could just mean Brady felt like he already said his goodbyes to the Patriots in the past. He left there over two years ago and also had a return to New England this past season with the Bucs where they welcomed him back.

Regardless, Buffalo will think of it as a beautiful slight against his former team no matter what.

