Tom Brady retires from NFL — again

He wanted to give it another go, and who could blame him?

Former Michigan football quarterback and longtime New England Patriots signal caller Tom Brady has had success pretty much every step of the way once he got his shot, and has the most Super Bowl wins in history. Even upon leaving the Patriots, he moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately won a Super Bowl.

2021 didn’t go quite as he had hoped with an early exit in the playoffs, but Brady made the decision to hang it up, retiring in the early offseason. However, he made a quick about face and returned to the Bucs and played for another year.

With speculation about his next destination rampant, it turns out now Brady is ready to call if a career, announcing he’s done playing at the NFL level. This time he says it’s for good.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Next up, Brady already has a deal in place with Fox and will move to the broadcast booth, having signed a landmark deal.

