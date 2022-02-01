Tom Brady retires from NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl victories

Photograph: USA Today Sports

Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has brought his brilliant career to an end after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl victories.

News of the 44-year-old’s apparent retirement had emerged over the weekend before he said he was still deciding his future. However, on Tuesday he confirmed his final game came when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs last month.

Official word from Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/jWCQAi9Vb8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said in his statement on Instagram. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady’s ruthless commitment to winning was legendary and there were few, if any signs, his skills had dimmed at an age when most NFL players have long since retired. In his final season he was as consistent and as dominant as ever, leading the league in passing yards (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719).

His list of achievements is almost as long as his career. His seven Super Bowl wins – six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season – are the most by any player in NFL history. He also holds the NFL record for career passing touchdowns (624) and passing yards (84,250).

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” Brady said in Tuesday’s statement. “When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against – the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Brady was famously undervalued coming out of college. 198 players – six of them quarterbacks – were selected in front of Brady in the 2000 NFL draft before the New England Patriots picked him. He started as New England’s fourth-string quarterback and slowly worked his way up to become Drew Bledsoe’s back-up. When Bledsoe was injured early in the 2001 season, Brady took over and never looked back: seven Super Bowl victories, three NFL MVPs, 15 Pro Bowls and a claim as one of American’s finest-ever athletes were to follow.