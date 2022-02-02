Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL after 22 years.
No American team sports GOAT was as doubted as Tom Brady, not even close.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
This is too good. Nicely done, Jets.
Detroit Lions assistant coaches Duce Staley and Aaron Glenn react to former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.
It’s never over until it’s over. But it’s looking like it could be over. Via Chris Balas ot TheWolverine.com, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh heads to Minnesota for a Wednesday interview that will be a precursor to Harbaugh becoming the team’s next head coach. Per Balas, multiple sources claim the Wednesday interview is a formality. Which [more]
He claims this was an instance of being interviewed to fulfill the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to consider ethnically diverse candidates for jobs.
Peyton Manning reacted to Tom Brady's official retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt statement.
On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil their new name. On Monday, Washington great Joe Theismann may have temporarily removed the sheet. Appearing with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post), Theismann seemed to make it clear that the name will be Commanders. Watch the clip. [more]
New coach Josh McDaniels said he spoke with Derek Carr on Sunday.
Bill Belichick hasn't been accused of racism. But his text messages are at the center of a lawsuit.
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
Long before Tom Brady called it quits, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began contemplating a future without the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Brady announced his retirement Tuesday, ending an unparalleled career that began with a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots followed by two seasons with the Bucs, who went from missing the playoffs 12 consecutive years before his arrival to winning the NFL title in his first season in a new uniform. The decision was not a surprise to general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians, who assembled an all-star roster around Brady with an understanding that it would be difficult to keep an ultra-talented lineup together for 2022 — with or without the 44-year-old quarterback.
The Rams are known for making big-time acquisitions, but it was a series of less-newsworthy moves that helped them earn a spot in Super Bowl LVI.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Tom Brady was reportedly involved in an alleged tampering scandal with the Miami Dolphins.
Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination. Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat the lawsuit says: "Mr. Flores has determined that the only way to effect
Quarterback Tom Brady posted many Instagram stories after retiring from the NFL, and one was directed at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson