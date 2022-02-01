Tom Brady retires with 2-1 record vs. 49ers

Tom Brady on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL. The Bay Area native will hang up his pads with a 2-1 record against the 49ers – the team he grew up rooting for.

Despite the 49ers appearing in two Super Bowls during Brady’s career, and the QB appearing in 10, they never managed to meet up on the NFL’s biggest stage.

In 2011 when the 49ers appeared in the NFC championship game for the first time since Brady entered the league, they fell to the Giants who went on to knock off Brady’s Patriots in the Super Bowl.

In 2012 San Francisco finally got over the hump, but this time Brady and the Patriots lost to the Ravens.

In 2013 both teams lost in the conference championship.

By the time the 49ers went back to the playoffs in 2019 and made another run to the Super Bowl, Brady’s time in New England was coming to a close and the struggling Patriots lost at home to the Titans in the wild-card round.

While the perfect postseason picture never materialized in the Brady-49ers matchup, San Francisco and New England met three times in the regular season while Brady was there and healthy. Let’s look back at those three contests.

January 2, 2005 | 49ers at Patriots

It took until Brady’s sixth season for him to face the 49ers, and it was an anticlimactic meeting between the 13-2 Patriots and 2-13 San Francisco squad.

The 49ers actually led 7-0 after the first quarter, but single touchdowns in each of the final three quarters helped the Pats cruise to a 21-7 victory. Brady completed 22-of-30 throws for 226 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

December 16, 2012 | 49ers at Patriots

This one was epic and the lone loss on Brady’s ledger against San Francisco. By mid-December of the 2012 campaign, Colin Kaepernick had burst loudly onto the scene and solidified the 49ers as a real threat with him under center by going into Foxboro and knocking off Brady and the Pats.

San Francisco (9-3-1) was in position to turn the Sunday Night Football showdown into a snoozer. After the Patriots (9-3) kicked a first-quarter field goal to make it a 7-3 49ers lead, San Francisco rattled off 24 unanswered points to go up 31-3 with 10:21 left in the third quarter. Then Brady went to work and the 49ers offense stalled and with 6:43 to go in the game the Patriots had tied the score at 31.

18 seconds later though Kaepernick answered with a touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree, and by the time the dust (and snow) settled the 49ers left New England with a 41-34 win.

That night Brady put the ball in the air a career-high 65 times. He never eclipsed 60 in any other regular-season game. He completed 36 of those throws for 443 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

November 20, 2016 | Patriots at 49ers

By the time Brady got to face the 49ers in the Bay Area they’d moved from Candlestick Park in San Francisco to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The 49ers were also two years removed from Jim Harbaugh’s departure and in the throes of a disastrous Chip Kelly era. They were 1-8 when Brady and the 7-2 sauntered into town.

On an ugly day in Santa Clara the 49ers managed to keep things close early, and a Kaepernick touchdown pass to Vance McDonald late in the second quarter cut the Patriots lead to 13-10 at the half.

That was the last time the game was close. The wheels came off for the 49ers in the second half, Brady threw a couple touchdown passes, and the Pats chalked up a 30-17 victory in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.

Brady was superb in his homecoming, completing 24-of-40 passes for 280 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

By the numbers

Record: 2-1

Stats: 82-135 (60.7%), 949 yards (316.3 per game), 7.03 yards per attempt, 7 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 90.0 rating

