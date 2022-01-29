Tom Brady retires: Twitter reacts to Bay Area legend's report

Twitter reacts to Bay Area legend Brady reportedly retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bay Area native and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is planning to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday citing league sources.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

After a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round last weekend, it was unclear whether Brady would return for a 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or call it a career.

The collective sports world was stunned by the report, and is reflecting the magnificent career that Brady put together after growing up in San Mateo.

Stunned! I was in high school when the NFL was last without Tom Brady. The game, the league, the culture of the NFL is unrecognizable now versus what it was before Brady arrived, and in many ways, he was helping to spur those changes along. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 29, 2022

