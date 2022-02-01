Tom Brady retirement: How Robert Kraft, Patriots paid tribute to QB

Here's how Robert Kraft, Pats reacted to Tom Brady's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Let the Tom Brady tributes commence.

The 44-year-old quarterback made his NFL retirement official Tuesday morning on social media, and while his farewell announcement didn't make mention of the New England Patriots, the organization he called home for 20 of his 22 seasons was quick to thank the GOAT for two decades of of memories.

It was quite the ride.



Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also issued a gushing statement about Brady, who left New England in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but still holds a special place in Kraft's heart.

Here's Kraft's statement in full:

"Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career.

"A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team's win-loss record.

"In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team's success.

"You didn't have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.

"I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family."

Kraft has always been an ardent Brady supporter and admitted he was rooting for the QB when his Bucs faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

We'd imagine Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will weigh in on Brady's retirement soon as the NFL community reacts to the greatest QB of all time calling it quits.