Tom Brady retirement: Ex-Patriots try to make sense of conflicting reports

Ex-Patriots weigh in on Brady retirement fiasco with great reactions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL. Or he still hasn't made up his mind. Or he has and just didn't want to announce it yet.

Saturday was an eventful day on the Brady front: Shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported the Buccaneers quarterback is retiring after 22 seasons, Brady's camp issued a strong pushback, with Brady reportedly calling Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht to insist he hasn't made a decision yet and his father calling out ESPN for spreading an "unsubstantiated rumor."

At this point, it looks like Brady still plans to retire. But the bizarre saga led to a flurry of activity on social media, with NFL notables initially sharing their tributes to the GOAT only to backtrack when they realized Brady might not be retiring yet. Take Julian Edelman for example: The former New England Patriots wide receiver shared a clever follow-up to his original tweet thanking his longtime QB.

Canâ€™t a guy thank another guy for the memories without everyone thinking heâ€™s retiring!? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 29, 2022

Edelman wasn't the only ex-Patriot to do a social media about-face. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played with Brady in 2018 and 2019, sent these two amusing tweets about five minutes apart:

Nvm lol — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) January 29, 2022

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead did something similar:

Story continues

If Tom thought playing was fun, retirement is that much better! Congrats brother @TomBrady! https://t.co/FLE0YDvSPv — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 29, 2022

Ex-Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger joked about Brady going on a nine-year revenge tour after ESPN's premature report, while Brady's first offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis, shared his take on why the report of Brady retiring now didn't make much sense.

In 2030, after his 12th Super Bowl victory, when Tom announces his retirement on a social media app that doesnâ€™t yet existâ€¦ heâ€™ll explain to all of us that he played the 9 additional seasons because he refused to be beaten by Adam Schefter. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) January 29, 2022

Here is what I know. It would be a cold day in hell before Tommy Brady would retire the day before the championship games. He would never want to be a distraction bringing attention to him and away from the games. It may be true, but "Come on Man!" — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) January 29, 2022

So, what is Brady really thinking right now? Fellow ex-Patriots QB Matt Cassel is on the case ... with no results yet.

Can confirm that I texted Tom Brady and he didnâ€™t text me back. — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 29, 2022

We'd imagine Brady will clear things up in the near future, but for now, the internet appears to agree with Patriots rookie Ronnie Perkins.