Tom Brady’s retirement announcement omits reference to Patriots

Tom Brady‘s lengthy social-media post announcing his retirement mentions various persons and entities. It snubs one specific entity, along with all the persons who have worked there, currently and in the past.

Not once in Brady’s statement are the Patriots mentioned. Not once is anyone from the Patriots mentioned.

He mentions the Buccaneers. He mentions the Tampa fans. He mention the Glazer family. He mentions G.M. Jason Licht. He mentions coach Bruce Arians. He mentions his other coaches in Tampa. He thanks “every single Bucs staffer and employee.”

This statement isn’t something he thumbed on his iPhone while sitting on the commode this morning. It was drafted, re-drafted, re-re-drafted, read, re-read, re-re-read, and vetted by professionals. He said what he meant to say. He didn’t say what he didn’t mean to say.

It can’t be an accident that the entire Patriots organization was omitted.

That said, the omission is so glaring that it suggests something else is coming. Maybe he’ll do a one-day retirement contract with the Patriots, or some other New England-specific farewell.

Regardless, if there’s something that comes later, nothing will change the fact that, until it does, Patriots coaches, owners, employees, and fans are left to wonder what in the hell is happening.

