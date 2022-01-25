Will Tom Brady retire or return in 2022? What Tom E. Curran is hearing

Will Brady retire or run it back? Curran shares insight on QB's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The greatest quarterback in NFL history has a lot to ponder this offseason.

Tom Brady says he's in "no rush" to make a decision on whether he'll retire or return for a 23rd NFL season after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

That leaves the rest of us to wonder what Brady's next move will be: Will he run it back with the Bucs a third time to avenge this season's playoff defeat, or will he finally call it quits to spend more time with his family?

Our Tom E. Curran shared his informed opinion on Brady's future and suggested the family aspect actually could be a reason for the 44-year-old to keep playing.

"I think his family still looks at it, especially at the ages that they're getting to, as a galvanizing thing," Curran said Monday on NBC Sports Boston, as seen in the video above. "You saw them in the box (Sunday) against the Rams -- it's something that the whole family can partake in."

Brady admitted Monday on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray that he wants to be there more for his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their children. But Brady's family has also bonded over watching the seven-time Super Bowl champion perform at the highest level.

It certainly will be a tough decision for Brady -- to the point where those close to the quarterback still don't know which way he's leaning.

"I spoke to somebody close to him and they said, 'Your guess is as good as mine,'" Curran said.

If Curran had to guess, though, he'd take Brady at his word: The former New England Patriots QB has said he wants to play until age 45 and also has insisted he'll only retire when his play drops off -- which certainly isn't the case after one of the best statistical campaigns of his career.

"This is pure speculation, but my feeling is, he's always said 45, he'll turn 45 in August and he's going to play in 2022," Curran said.

Check out Curran's full comments in the video above.