Tom Brady to retire from NFL after 22 seasons

The GOAT is apparently hanging up the cleats.

After 22 seasons in the NFL — 20 with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — former Michigan football quarterback Tom Brady is retiring, according to various reports.

From USA TODAY Sports:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will announce his retirement after 22 seasons, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Jones. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about announcement.

While it’s not official yet, there are enough reports to indicate that Brady will indeed retire.

In his NFL career, Brady won seven Super Bowls, appeared in 10, won the MVP five times in the game, was a 15-time Pro Bowler, and has the NFL record for all-time passing yards.

List