Tom Brady has A+ response to Tony Dungy ranking him 6th-toughest QB to coach against

Tom Brady buries Tony Dungy, Colts in perfect Twitter response originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's New England Patriots career may be over, but his longtime rivalry with the Indianapolis Colts certainly is not.

Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy had his fair share of battles with Brady and the Patriots over the years. Still, it wasn't enough for Brady to crack Dungy's top-five list of toughest quarterbacks to coach against. Dungy revealed his list on FOX Sports' "Club Shay Shay" podcast and ranked Brady as the sixth-toughest.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me," Dungy said.

Brady caught wind of those comments and earned yet another victory over Dungy and the Colts franchise. Behold the response below:

Amazing.

Dungy's point wasn't too outlandish. After all, no one has ever referred to Brady as a mobile quarterback, and dual-threat QBs naturally tend to be more difficult to prepare for than pocket passers.

Even so, Brady has earned six Super Bowl titles to Dungy's one championship as Colts head coach. The 43-year-old QB's Twitter retort was just too good to pass up.