Tom Brady’s response to Patriots’ birthday wish will get fans hyped

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

The New England Patriots wished former quarterback Tom Brady a happy birthday on social media, and the quarterback responded in the best way possible.

Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, after 23 seasons in the NFL. The signal-caller turned 46 years old on Thursday, and the team that jump-started his career made sure to give him a birthday shoutout, which Brady responded to on his Instagram story.

“Awww, Go Pats!!!” Brady replied.

The Patriots will honor Brady on September 10 in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. That game will already come with a lot of hype, as the Eagles are in position to be NFC favorites once again.

But it will also give the Patriots and fans a chance to celebrate the greatest quarterback of all time. It’s proof that Brady is still very much a part of the Patriots organization, even in retirement.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire