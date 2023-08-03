Tom Brady’s response to Patriots’ birthday wish will get fans hyped

The New England Patriots wished former quarterback Tom Brady a happy birthday on social media, and the quarterback responded in the best way possible.

Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, after 23 seasons in the NFL. The signal-caller turned 46 years old on Thursday, and the team that jump-started his career made sure to give him a birthday shoutout, which Brady responded to on his Instagram story.

“Awww, Go Pats!!!” Brady replied.

Tom Brady showing love to the #Patriots on his birthday 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/m1Wuk1rVkm — Sara Marshall (@smarshxo) August 3, 2023

The Patriots will honor Brady on September 10 in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. That game will already come with a lot of hype, as the Eagles are in position to be NFC favorites once again.

But it will also give the Patriots and fans a chance to celebrate the greatest quarterback of all time. It’s proof that Brady is still very much a part of the Patriots organization, even in retirement.

