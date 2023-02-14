Tom Brady responds to ‘thirst trap’ underwear photo accusations

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is finally responding to all of the “thirst trap” accusations following the selfie he posted of himself in underwear on social media.

The responses to the photo have been pretty hilarious, to say the least. It even led to singer and television personality Kelly Clarkson including it in a remixed version of her “Since U Been Gone” song at the NFL Honors event last week.

When speaking on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady commented on all of the buzz his photo has created.

“Just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that. Did it motivate people to go buy some? That’s what I really want to know. That’s what the plan is,” said Brady. “…It is a little easier to do when you don’t have to walk into the locker room the next day, I will say. If I did that and walked into the locker room, I would have gotten a lot of [expletive]. It’s nice when I’m away that I only hear from a few of the people that like to give me [expletive].”

Don’t expect retirement to just be Brady modeling underwear for his BRADY brand apparel, which is what he was doing in the recent upload. He promised “not to share too many more of those photos.”

But then again, the retirement life might prompt the typically conservative former NFL quarterback into being more open and doing the complete opposite.

If one underwear selfie could do all of this, just imagine the response if Brady ate a cheeseburger or an ice cream cone that wasn’t avocado flavored on video.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire