Tom Brady responds to Logan Ryan's funny Instagram story after Patriots-Titans practice

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan were teammates for four years before the veteran defensive back took his talents to the AFC South team in free agency after the 2016 season.

They are sharing a practice field this week as the Titans are hosting the Patriots for joint practices before these teams square off in a Week 2 preseason game Saturday night in Nashville.

After a Wednesday practice during which Brady and the Patriots offense got the best of Ryan and the Titans defense, the 42-year-old quarterback had some fun on Instagram with his former teammate. Check out the exchange from Brady's Instagram story in the photo below.

Tom Brady Instagram

Ryan was very complimentary of Brady after practice.

"Whenever he's out there, you got to be on high alert," Ryan told reporters after practice. "It was good competition today. It was hot. We brought great energy, it was physical. He definitely made some good throws. There's no surprise he's still pretty good."

If Brady plays Saturday -- he didn't participate in the preseason opener -- you can bet Ryan will be eager to make life as difficult for the Patriots quarterback as it was in Tennessee's 34-10 victory over New England in Week 10 of last season.

