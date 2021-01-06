Tom Brady responds to Chase Young's 'I want Tom' comment ahead of NFL playoff game

Tom Brady responds to Chase Young's 'I want Tom' comment ahead of playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't interested in getting into a back-and-forth with Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young.

The star defensive end was seen yelling "Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom," after his team clinched the NFC East title with a Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington will host the Bucs in Saturday night's NFC Wild Card Game at FedEx Field.

Brady was asked Wednesday about Young's comments, and he had nothing but positive things to say about the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“He’s obviously a great young player. We’ve got our hands full with that (defensive) line – one of the best D-lines in the league," Brady said at his video press conference.

"Chase is a great young player – he went to Ohio State, so naturally I think that Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on him a little bit. I understand that. We’re prepared for a tough challenge and it should be a fun game.”

Brady, of course, played at Michigan.

Young's comments after his team's Week 17 triumph could be considered bulletin board material for Brady and the Bucs. In Young's defense, he didn't say anything crazy, but Brady isn't one to back down from a challenge and we know he uses this stuff as motivation.

Washington's rookie star will be under plenty of pressure to back up his words, too. If Young and his fellow defensive linemen don't put enough heat on Brady in the pocket, the Buccaneers likely will leave Washington with the franchise's first playoff win since 2002.