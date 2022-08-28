Tom Brady on reports about other teams: ‘I chose the right place for me’

Every since Tom Brady chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency back in March of 2020, it seems like there’s been a new rumor every month claiming he almost played for a different team.

But Brady didn’t sign with the San Francisco 49ers, or the Miami Dolphins, or the Las Vegas Raiders.

No, he chose the Bucs, and it seems like he’s still pretty happy with his choice.

After Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady made it clear that regardless of any reports to the contrary, he’s still thrilled with the choice he made to come to Tampa Bay:

"I chose the right place for me." ♥️ 🗣: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/9GWNTnfknv — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 28, 2022

Brady helped lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the team, then another historic season last year that included a division title and a franchise-record 13 regular-season wins. The GOAT also set even more records, padding his own case as the greatest quarterback of all time, and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire