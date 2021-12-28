Tom Brady on reporter who asked Bill Belichick 'New Year's resolution' question: 'I want to be as brave'

They did not lose a ton of games while working together, but Tom Brady knows how his former coach Bill Belichick feels after a loss.

So the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was delighted by an intrepid reporter's inquiry of the New England Patriots head coach Sunday after the Patriots fell at home to the Buffalo Bills, 33-21.

"I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss," Brady said Monday on his weekly "Let's Go!" podcast. "That's what I want for the New Year."

The reporter had asked Belichick if he had any New Year's resolutions for 2022. The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach replied that he did not want to share in the moment.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Surging Dolphins move into AFC wild-card spot

POWER RANKINGS: Bengals rise to Top 10, Colts climb into Top 5

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady celebrate their overtime win over the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

"That was awesome. That was awesome," Brady repeated. "Good for her. I could have predicted that answer. It's usually not the best time to ask a coach that, after a tough loss."

Tom Brady wants to toss Lombardi Trophy again ... overhand this time

On the topic of New Year's resolutions, Brady's obviously centered around hoisting his eighth Lombardi Trophy – and the ensuing celebration.

"What I would like to do is complete an overhand toss with the Lombardi Trophy, none of this Patrick Mahomes underhand throws that he always does," Brady said. "I got to complete one overhand Lombardi Trophy toss in a boat parade. That would be a new way to get the new year started right."

Brady tossed the trophy from one boat to another during their Super Bowl parade. His recollection of it all was fuzzy, at best.

Tom Brady says NFL warned him for tablet toss

A clip of a frustrated Brady flinging a Microsoft Surface tablet on the bench following an interception he threw against the New Orleans Saints last week went viral, and Brady revealed he heard from the league about the matter.

Story continues

"I've thrown a few electronic things in my day, as recently as the last couple of weeks, so I'm sorry, I apologize," Brady said with a small chuckle when asked about angry fans who may throw remote controls at their televisions. "I did get warned by the NFL on that, so. I won't throw another Surface. Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day, I think it worked out pretty well for them."

What was the warning, exactly?

"That I can't throw another surface," Brady said. "Or else I get fined."

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady praises reporter who asked Bill Belichick about New Year's