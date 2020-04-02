Tom Brady rents house in Tampa built by Derek Jeter

Tom Brady has found a home in Tampa and it had a pretty good athletic pedigree before he found it.

Local radio personality J.P. Peterson shared a picture of Brady at a house in the Tampa area that was built by former Yankees shortstop and current Marlins team president Derek Jeter. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times confirms that Brady is renting the abode.

Per Stroud, it is a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house on the water with boat slips should Brady want to get out on the water.

It’s unknown when the Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL will be able to get to work, but Brady has found himself a base of operations in his new town.

