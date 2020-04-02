Tom Brady rents Derek Jeter's mansion after signing for the Buccaneers

The house Tom Brady is renting from Derek Jeter: Ark Video Productions (YouTube)

Tom Brady has rented Derek Jeter‘s house in Florida, after moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the New England Patriots.

Brady is renting the house worth $7.7m from the former New York Yankees infielder, who is now the chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins.

The house is situated on Tampa’s Davis Islands and has 30,000 square feet for the quarterback to relax in.

Davis Islands is an exclusive neighbourhood in Hillsborough County and is favoured for its close proximity to the Port of Tampa.

The property built by Jeter in 2011 includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and an entertainment room, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The property also includes a billiards room, an entertainment room and two boat lifts, providing easy access to Tampa Bay.

Brady had spent his whole professional career with the Patriots, but became a free agent at the end of the 2019 season.

When he announced he would be leaving the team, Brady thanked the club and its fans for their support throughout his career.

“I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” he said.

“I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone.”

On 20 March 2020 it was announced that the 42-year-old had chosen the Buccaneers as his next location and he signed a two-year deal worth $50m.

The Buccaneers haven’t made the playoffs for over a decade, but they will be looking to improve as Brady attempts to break his own record and win the Super Bowl for a seventh time.

Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced last month that they had suspended their respective seasons, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to start on 10 September and at the time of writing there are no plans to postpone it.

