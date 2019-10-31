Tom Brady removed from latest Patriots-Ravens Week 9 injury report
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is healthy enough to no longer be on the Week 9 injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
The 42-year-old QB was on Wednesday's injury report after being a limited participant in practice because of a right shoulder issue. He is not on Thursday's injury report. New England does, however, have seven players on the injury report. All of them were limited in practice, including wide receiver Julian Edelman and right guard Shaq Mason.
Ravens safety Bennett Jackson was the only player for either team who didn't practice. Baltimore safety Earl Thomas was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday.
Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both the Patriots and Ravens.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
G Shaq Mason, Ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
BALTIMORE RAVENS (5-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Bennett Jackson, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Marquise Brown, Ankle
CB Maurice Canady, Thigh
G Patrick Mekari, Back
LB Patrick Onwuasor, Ankle
CB Jimmy Smith, Knee
S Earl Thomas, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
