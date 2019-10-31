Tom Brady removed from latest Patriots-Ravens Week 9 injury report

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is healthy enough to no longer be on the Week 9 injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 42-year-old QB was on Wednesday's injury report after being a limited participant in practice because of a right shoulder issue. He is not on Thursday's injury report. New England does, however, have seven players on the injury report. All of them were limited in practice, including wide receiver Julian Edelman and right guard Shaq Mason.

Ravens safety Bennett Jackson was the only player for either team who didn't practice. Baltimore safety Earl Thomas was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday.

Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both the Patriots and Ravens.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder

TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion

TE Matt LaCosse, Knee

G Shaq Mason, Ankle

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring















FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed



BALTIMORE RAVENS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Bennett Jackson, Ankle



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Marquise Brown, Ankle

CB Maurice Canady, Thigh

G Patrick Mekari, Back

LB Patrick Onwuasor, Ankle

CB Jimmy Smith, Knee

S Earl Thomas, Knee













FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed



