Tom Brady refutes report that he tweaks gameplan without coaches’ knowledge

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, Mike Silver wrote a column for the San Francisco Chronicle about Brady’s homecoming back in the same Bay Area where he grew up.

Among the notes in Silver’s article was a report that Brady was holding weekly meetings on his own with his fellow offensive skill-position players, making tweaks to the gameplan that coaches didn’t discover until they were happening on game day in real time.

Brady was asked about it Thursday, and he shot down the notion.

“No,” Brady said. “I have no idea. I mean, anybody can say anything, and write whatever they want. So, no.”

Brady seemed annoyed by the question, shaking his head and cutting off his own response before moving on.

“I’m not gonna respond to every…next question,” Brady said.

Brady and the Bucs offense has struggled mightily all season long, averaging just 17.2 points per game.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire