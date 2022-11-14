Tom Brady reflects on winning NFL's first regular-season game in Germany

Associated Press

Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight game, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining for Boston. The Bruins have won 11 of 12 and are 14-2-0.