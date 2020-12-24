Tom Brady reflects on NFL career ahead of 300th regular season game

Brady reflects on career ahead of 300th regular season game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady will hit yet another milestone this weekend when he suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions.

The former New England Patriots quarterback will play in the 300th regular-season game of his illustrious NFL career, making him the third non-kicker in league history to reach that mark. The other two? Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (303) and Brett Favre (302).

Brady took some time Wednesday to reflect on his accomplishment.

"I think it's pretty cool. I don't get caught up too much in statistics and those types of things, but football's just been a very important part of my life for 30 years," Brady said. "I love the ability to go out there and compete with my teammates, compete for our fans. I love the game. I love the nuances of the game. I love the relationships I've built, all the memories I've had. I'm very blessed to be 43 years old and still doing it.

"It's definitely a challenge for me still. There's physical challenges, there''s mental challenges, there's emotional challenges, and I just love doing it. It's pretty cool I'm still able to do it and have a team that's supportive of me being out there, and I want to go out there and do the best I can for them."

Three-hundred games and six Super Bowls later, Brady is on the verge of making yet another postseason appearance. The Buccaneers will clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2007 if they beat the Lions on Saturday.

Kickoff for Brady's 300th regular-season game is set for 1 p.m. ET.