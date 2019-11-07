Tom Brady reflects on Julian Edelman's evolution: 'I'm so proud of him'

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman have built quite the bond over the last 10 years.

Since being picked in the sixth round of the 2009 draft by the Patriots as a punt returner, Edelman has evolved into one of Brady's most dependable targets and closest friends. The duo has enjoyed three Super Bowl titles together, and their connection seems to grow stronger with each season.

It's a relationship Brady holds dearly, and the Patriots quarterback expanded on it in a recent conversation with WBZ's Scott Zolak.

"He grew up in the Bay Area and went to college at San Mateo two minutes from my house," said Brady. "Ended up going to Kent State. [The Patriots] drafted him as a punt returner. And then he's just had an incredible career. Just finding him and watching him grow, watching him evolve as a player and a person, as a leader... I love my relationship with him. I'm so proud of him. He's just been an incredible teammate and player and friend."

During a season in which there's been so much turnover at the wide receiver position, Edelman has been the one constant. The 33-year-old is having yet another productive year, and it certainly hasn't gone unnoticed.

"He's had a great season. He has a brand of football I think everyone back here, fans of our team, appreciate," Brady said. "He's a hard-nosed grinder, he's got a chip on his shoulder. Really an overachiever. That's how he plays. The nastier, the worse the conditions, the dirtier it is, the better he performs. And I rely on him so much."

Watch the full interview below (Edelman talk at 3:20 mark)

"Our entire season is determined by what happens from this point on." @scottzolak catches up with @TomBrady heading into the bye. pic.twitter.com/kDD1ec6BXD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 7, 2019

The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday vs. the Ravens, and a critical fumble by Edelman is partly to blame. But if there's anyone who's earned a pass for such a mistake and will maintain Brady's trust, it's the reliable No. 11.

Brady, Edelman, and the Patriots head into the bye week with an 8-1 record. They'll be back in action vs. the Eagles in Week 11.

