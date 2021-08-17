Tom Brady recruits retired Patriots to Tampa Bay in funny spoof video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady convinced Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and join him for another season. So perhaps Brady feels he can muster some more of that recruiting magic with other retired New England Patriots.

In a spoof video for Madden NFL 22, Brady made phone calls to retired Patriots players like Julian Edelman, Mike Vrabel, Randy Moss and Chad Ochocinco, among others. It’s pretty clear his attempts were not successful. So Brady gave up and got to playing some video games.

Here’s a look at the silly video from Brady, who has done a few promotional appearances for the video game.

For what it’s worth, Brady does actually seem to think he can get Edelman out of retirement.

