What was Tom Brady’s record, statistics against every NFL team?

What was Tom Brady’s record against every NFL team? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you’re an NFL fan reading this, Tom Brady has beaten your favorite team.

The 45-year-old officially announced his retirement on Wednesday, but not before defeating every single team in the NFL.

After playing 20 years with the New England Patriots, he had just one team left to dismantle. He did that in 2021 in his first and only game against his former team.

How did Brady fare against each team? Which teams did he dominate, and which teams had his number? Here’s the full breakdown:

Including the postseason, Brady started 381 NFL games in his 23-year career. Here’s his overall record (including playoffs) against each of the 32 franchises, with his postseason record in parenthesis:

Arizona Cardinals: 2-1

Atlanta Falcons: 11-1 (1-0)

Baltimore Ravens: 8-5 (2-2)

Buffalo Bills: 33-3

Carolina Panthers: 8-4 (1-0)

Chicago Bears: 6-1

Cleveland Browns: 7-2

Cincinnati Bengals: 7-2

Dallas Cowboys: 7-1 (0-1)

Denver Broncos: 9-9 (1-3)

Detroit Lions: 5-2

Green Bay Packers: 5-3 (1-0)

Houston Texans: 9-2 (2-0)

Indianapolis Colts: 16-4 (4-1)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-1 (3-0)

Kansas City Chiefs: 8-6 (3-0)

Las Vegas Raiders: 6-1 (1-0)

Los Angeles Chargers: 10-2 (3-0)

Los Angeles Rams: 6-4 (2-1)

Miami Dolphins: 24-12

Minnesota Vikings: 6-0

New England Patriots: 1-0

New Orleans Saints: 8-5 (1-0)

New York Giants: 6-3 (0-2)

New York Jets: 31-8 (1-1)

Philadelphia Eagles: 7-2 (2-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 12-4 (3-0)

San Francisco 49ers: 2-2

Seattle Seahawks: 3-2 (1-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-0

Tennessee Titans: 7-3 (2-1)

Washington Commanders: 5-2 (1-0)

What team did Tom Brady have the most success against?

Brady finished his career with an unbeaten record against three teams, two of which he played for: Vikings (6-0), Buccaneers (4-0) and Patriots (1-0).

In the final two starts of Brady’s career, he suffered his first loss against the Falcons (11-1) in Week 18 and Cowboys (7-1) in the NFC wild card round.

In terms of statistics, Brady had the best numbers against the Patriots’ three AFC East rivals. He had 72 touchdowns against both the Bills and Dolphins in 36 starts vs. each squad. Brady had a jaw-dropping 33-3 record against the Bills.

Brady’s best career regular season passer ratings were against the Falcons (113.7), Vikings (109.7) and Steelers (109.2).

What team did Tom Brady have the least success against?

Not many teams got the best of Brady, but one stands out above all: the Broncos.

Brady had a winning record against all but two teams in his career – Denver (9-9) and, with a much smaller sample size, San Francisco (2-2). He went 8-6 against the Broncos in the regular season, but struggled with a 1-3 postseason record. Outside of a six-touchdown blowout against a Tim Tebow-led squad in 2012, Brady’s TD-INT ratio against Denver in the playoffs was 3-4 in three games.

Later in his career after joining the Bucs, Brady often struggled against the Saints. He was 6-5 in his career against New Orleans, but just 3-4 with Tampa Bay (including a playoff win). The Bucs were swept by the Saints in the regular season in 2020 and 2021 before returning the favor last season.

Brady’s worst regular season passer ratings came against the Patriots (70.8), Cardinals (76.3) and 49ers (82.4).