Tom Brady on receivers: Certain things haven’t worked out

The Patriots have had a revolving door at wide receiver this offseason. Eric Decker retired. Kenny Britt, Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell were released. Julian Edelman was suspended. Tom Brady is trying not to let all that faze him.

Brady said in his interview with WEEI (an interview whose contents were overshadowed by Brady’s decision to end the interview abruptly) that he can’t get too concerned about things not working out with his wide receivers.

“Certain things haven’t worked out the way we would have hoped and players would have hoped, but that’s football,” Brady said.

Asked if the Patriots need to add a veteran receiver, including possibly Dez Bryant, Brady demurred.

“I don’t make those decisions for our team. I don’t go in there and tell them who I want,” Brady said. “My job is to play quarterback and whoever’s here that’s who I have to make it work with.”

But while Brady isn’t taking the bait, there’s been a lot of talk about the Patriots potentially adding another wide receiver. On his personal website, Mike Reiss of ESPN floated the idea of the Patriots making a trade with the Lions for Golden Tate, although Reiss made clear he was just spitballing, and in a report on ESPN.com that mentioned Michael Floyd, Brandon LaFell and Corey Coleman as possible Patriots targets, Tate was not mentioned.

The Patriots might just decide that the wide receivers they have in camp now — including Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett — are good enough for the first four weeks, and that when Edelman returns in Week Five, Brady will have all the targets he needs. Whatever the team decides, Brady sounds like he thinks it will all work out just fine.