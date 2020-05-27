Tom Brady recaps 'The Match' with jokes about concussions, ripped pants
There's a good chance Tom Brady had a more eventful Sunday than you.
With much of America hunkered down to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods on a Florida golf course to play in "The Match," a rain-soaked golf round for charity.
Brady had an up-and-down day: He sunk an incredible shot for birdie and helped raise millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief but also ripped his pants and otherwise played some pretty poor golf as he and Mickelson lost to Manning and Woods.
So, what did Brady take away from the whole thing? The ex-New England Patriots QB shared some lessons learned Wednesday on Instagram:
I learned a few lessons from this past weekend's golf tournament with @philmickelson @tigerwoods and #Peyton...I had a lot of fun and grateful to be part of an event that raised a lot of money for Covid relief: 1. Amazing what happens when groups of people come together for the common good. 2. Peyton is still as clutch as ever. 💯 3. I did not escape the inclement weather...heavy stuff...ALL DAY. 4. I shouldn't wear the same pants to golf that I wear to church. 🤬 5. As great as @philmickelson is as a golfer, he is a better man, coach and teammate and potentially has the best calves on the PGA Tour. 6. I really enjoy golf...at halftime of football games we get checked for concussions, in golf, you get refreshments. 7. It was nice to be the young guy again. 👍🏼 8. @tigerwoods was a great host and champion, and I was especially thankful he missed that putt on the 7th hole...had he made it, I would have just went home. 😂 9. I'm sticking to my day job 🏈
Brady begrudgingly showed Manning some respect after the ex-Colts and Broncos QB made some key shots late in "The Match" and made the obligatory joke about his wardrobe malfunction.
Brady also made a passing reference to concussions -- "I really enjoy golf...at halftime of football games we get checked for concussions, in golf, you get refreshments" -- which is notable considering he recently admitted he's "definitely had concussions" during his 20-year NFL career.
Brady is still going strong entering his age-43 season, though, and added as his last lesson that he's "sticking to my day job."
So, expect TB12 to get back out on the practice field with his Bucs teammates after his brief foray onto the links.
