Tom Brady recaps 'The Match' with jokes about concussions, ripped pants

There's a good chance Tom Brady had a more eventful Sunday than you.

With much of America hunkered down to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods on a Florida golf course to play in "The Match," a rain-soaked golf round for charity.

Brady had an up-and-down day: He sunk an incredible shot for birdie and helped raise millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief but also ripped his pants and otherwise played some pretty poor golf as he and Mickelson lost to Manning and Woods.

So, what did Brady take away from the whole thing? The ex-New England Patriots QB shared some lessons learned Wednesday on Instagram:

Brady begrudgingly showed Manning some respect after the ex-Colts and Broncos QB made some key shots late in "The Match" and made the obligatory joke about his wardrobe malfunction.

Brady also made a passing reference to concussions -- "I really enjoy golf...at halftime of football games we get checked for concussions, in golf, you get refreshments" -- which is notable considering he recently admitted he's "definitely had concussions" during his 20-year NFL career.

Brady is still going strong entering his age-43 season, though, and added as his last lesson that he's "sticking to my day job."

So, expect TB12 to get back out on the practice field with his Bucs teammates after his brief foray onto the links.

